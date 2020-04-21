The 10 men arrested in connection with the alleged Fishrot corruption scandal are expected to make a fourth appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday.

The 10 men made their third appearance on 17 February before Chief Magistrate Phillanda Christiaans, who postponed their case to 23 April 2020, pending further police investigations into the matter.

The first six key accused persons include former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo.

The six men were all arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other four accused are suspended chief executive officer of the National Fish Corporation (Fishcor), Mike Nghipunya, Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force’s Reserve Unit.

Van Wyk was arrested in December 2019 after he was allegedly caught trying to remove evidence from Shanghala’s house.

Source: Namibia Press Agency