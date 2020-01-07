A 10-year-old boy allegedly drowned in an earth dam at Okahitua village in the Okakarara Constituency on Sunday.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Tuesday told Nampa the deceased has been identified as Vekemutjavi Kandinda.

His next of kin have been informed of his death, said Mbeha.

The police officer added that it is suspected that Kandinda drowned between 16h00 and 19h00 on Sunday.

'His body was discovered Monday and retrieved from the dam,' she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency