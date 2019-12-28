A 13-year old girl was on Thursday allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy at Rotsvesting residential area at Kamanjab in the Kunene Region.

A media statement issued here yesterday by the Namibia Police Force's spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the incident happened at around 025 while the victim was on her way back home from a local bar.

It is alleged that the suspect held the victim on her mouth, took off her pants and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her, she explained, saying the victim screamed for help and the suspect ran away.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations in the matter continue.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY

Namibian Police Force today arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Khorixas in the Kunene Region today arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death.

NamPol's Acting Regional Commander for Kunene, Deputy Commissioner Jaron Iita told Nampa today that the incident happened on Tuesday, and the suspect has since been on the run.

He said the suspect is yet to be charged with murder.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed his ex-girlfriend Sylvia Gorases (46), a cleaner at Eddie Bowe Primary School several times in the neck at her house on Tuesday, where she died on the spot, Iita explained.

Her next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY