The 13th edition of the annual Lüderitz Crayfish Festival scheduled to take place at the end of April, was today called-off due to measures put in place to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This year’s festival was to take place from 30 April to 04 May, under the theme ‘Igniting Hope’.

A statement availed to Nampa on Monday the festival organising committee said the decision to cancel the event is in full compliance with the regulations introduced by the government in light of the state of emergency declared by President Hage Geingob.

As organizers of this popular annual event attended by huge crowds, we have to play our part in the fight against the COVID-19 devastating pandemic, and it is for this compelling reason that it was decided to call off this year’s festival, said the statement.

Nearly N.dollars 2.5 million was pledged towards the hosting of the event.

Source: Namibia Press Agency