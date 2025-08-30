15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan

Hot News :

14 Fatalities in Devastating Highway Collision in Namibia

Mariental: Fourteen individuals lost their lives early Saturday in a tragic head-on collision on the B1 highway near Mariental, located in Namibia’s Hardap Region, approximately 270 kilometers south of the nation’s capital, Windhoek, as confirmed by police authorities.



According to Namibia Press Agency, John Mwatongela, the Hardap police deputy commissioner and head of the Crime Investigations Division, reported that the fatal accident involved a police van and a Namibian Correctional Service facility van. The police vehicle was transporting six passengers, comprising five officers and one civilian, while the correctional service van was carrying 13 individuals. The collision resulted in the deaths of eleven correctional service officers, one police officer, and two civilians, leaving three others critically injured.



Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah released a statement expressing “profound sadness” over the tragedy. She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and extended her sympathies to the members of the Namibia Correctional Service and the Namibian Police Force who are grieving the loss of their colleagues. The president also offered prayers for the recovery of the three critically injured victims.

