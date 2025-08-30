15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan



Kabul: A total of 15 oil refineries are operational in Afghanistan, processing domestically extracted crude oil and low-quality imported fuel in the country.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the refineries are located in the northern Balkh, Kabul, and the western Herat province. These facilities have been contributing to meeting the country’s fuel needs over the past couple of years.

“These refineries not only process the crude oil extracted inside Afghanistan, but also refine crude oil imported from abroad,” stated Khan Jan Alokozay, a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment of the country.

The Afghan interim government has announced its plans to increase oil production from the Amu Darya Basin to 3,000 tons per day.