A 20-year-old woman died in a car accident yesterday after the vehicle she was traveling in with five members of her family was involved in an accident at Mukuvi village in the Kavango East Region.

Acting crime investigations coordinator in the region, Chief Inspector Detective EwaldKavara told Nampa that the incident happened around 11h00 along the Trans-Caprivi Highway.

Kavara said it is alleged that the rear left tyre of the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, in which the deceased was traveling, sustained a puncture that caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

It overturned and rolled three times.

Kavara said the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and is in a critical condition at the Nyangana hospital while the remaining four passengers also sustained serious to minor injuries and are receiving treatment at the Andara hospital.

The deceased was identified as Ruth Joao and her relatives, all residents of Safari in Rundu, ranged between the ages of 14 and 53 years.

Source: Namibia Press Agency