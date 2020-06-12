2020 edition of the Eenhana Trade and Business Exposition has been called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 edition of the Eenhana Trade and Business Exposition (Expo) has been called off due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the town’s mayor, Amos Nangolo, has confirmed.

During the presentation of the town’s N.dollars 92.1 million budget for the 2020/21 financial year recently, Nangolo explained that the cancellation was in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

‘’Council has been planning to host an eventful 13th Expo this year, however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Expo has been cancelled and will be hosted next year, provided that the situation has improved for the better,’’ Nangolo explained.

He added that the council will, however, continue to make significant investments to improve the Expo centre, Convention Centre, so that the venue is able to host other events in the meantime.

The Eenhana Expo is traditionally hosted in July annualy.

Meanwhile, Outapi town mayor, Selma Asino, in telephonic conversation with Nampa recently also announced the cancellation of this year’s Olufuko Annual Cultural Festival, which is a traditional initiation ceremony for young girls held at the town in August.

Source: Namibia Press Agency