2020 Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair called off

The popular Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) will not be hosted this year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, announced the town’s corporate communications officer, Jackson Muma, in a press release on Friday.

Muma said the cancellation of the 2020 OATF was done following a consultation with the Ongwediva Trade Fair Society (OTFS) and OATF Preparatory Committee (OATFPC), regarding the health and safety of visitors, employees, exhibitors and stakeholders.

The cancellation, Muma said, is done in conforming to Government’s State of Emergency regulations to fight against the pandemic.

According to Muma, the 2020 OATF was scheduled for the 21st – 29th August.

“It is in the best interest of the public to ensure that all active economic sectors and participants to OATF join hands in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, thereby redirecting resources toward the common course,” Muma stated.

He at the same time revealed that the 2021 OATF is scheduled for the 20th – 28th August.

“Our determination for the 2021 OATF is intact to make the 21st Anniversary and 21st Edition of the show an exceptional success,” said Muma.

He pointed out that OATFPC commended all exhibitors, visitors and stakeholders for their continuous support and pledged to continue presenting a unique business networking opportunities to various economic sectors.

Source: Namibia Press Agency