2023 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles’ loss to Guinea Bissau unbelievable, says Adepoju

A member of the ’94 set of the Super Eagles, Mutiu Adepoju, has described the Super Eagles 0-1 loss to the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau as unbelievable.

A shell shocked Adepoju, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), queried what went wrong with the senior national team to warrant such an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Guinea-Bissau.

NAN reports that the Eagles wings were clipped at the M.K.O. Abiola Stadium in Abuja, venue of the Match Day 3 of African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The unexpected win for the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau came through France-based striker, Mama Samba Balde, who scored the only goal of the testy match in the 30th minutes.

Adepoju, who claimed not to have watched the match, said he would have expected the match to be a walkover for the Nigerian team.

“We lost at home again? This is serious, I just want to finish with breaking of the fast and settle down. This is a match we should have won, period.

“I don’t know what to say to this, it is just unbelievable that we can lose to Guinea Bissau right at home.

“We just need to find a way around this and see what other matches will bring, this is serious,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria now occupy second position in Group A standing with six point, while Guinea Bissau moves up the summit with seven points after three rounds of matches.

The Super Eagles have a date with the Wild Dogs on Tuesday, March 28.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria