206 India returnees put in 14-day quarantine in Cumilla

A total of 206 Bangladeshis, who returned from India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria district, have been sent to Cumilla to stay in 14-day institutional quarantine, said officials.

Local administration sources said the Bangladeshi nationals returned home through Akhaura Land Port in the last five days and all of them have been kept at the eight quarantine centres in Cumilla as all the isolation centres in Brahmanbaria are full.

However, no one tested positive for Covid-19, Mohammad Abu Syed, Cumilla Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) told UNB on Saturday.

The returnees hail from Cumilla, Feni, Chandpur, Noakhali and Brahmanbaria districts.

Four executive magistrates and health officials are there to ensure the health protocols, said the UNO.

As India has been experiencing a new strain of Covid-19, the government has imposed restrictions along the border areas of Bangladesh.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Indian variant has already spread to 60 countries across the world.

The Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment and having visas with validity for less than 15 days could enter Bangladesh only through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari after taking permission from Bangladesh diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala and with a mandatory Covid-negative certificates done through PCR test within 72 hours of entry.

Source: United News of Bangladesh