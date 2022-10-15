A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 57-year-old biological mother with a pounding stick.

The incident happened at Diyogha village in the Mukwe Constituency, the Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa yesterday.

Kanyetu said the suspect, who was alone with his mother, also set her on fire as well as the clothes she was wearing along with a blanket, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

He allegedly attempted to dig a hole to bury her before fleeing the scene instead.

The scene was discovered by a member of the community yesterday morning who had wanted to pay a visit to the deceased.

This person alerted the police.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency