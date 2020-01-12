A 24-year-old man died on the spot on Thursday after he allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a shotgun in the neck at Uusatiwatanda in the Oshana region.

A report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Saturday said the incident happened around 17h00 in Uusatiwatanda in Okatyali constituency.

His lifeless body was found yesterday around 12h00 at a cattle post.

The deceased was identified as Petrus Nandhipite Nanyemab and his next of kin were informed.

Police have opened an inquest docket into the matter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency