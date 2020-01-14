The 24-year-old woman arrested at Mariental on Saturday for arson and malicious damage to property after she allegedly set her boyfriend's house on fire and damaged his car's windscreen and windows made her first appearance at the Mariental Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Christa Patricia Fransman, arrested under the Domestic Violence Act, Act 4 of 2003, appeared before Magistrate Vincent Nzaca on a charge of arson and malicious damage to property and was denied bail due to the seriousness of the case.

It is alleged that the suspect, believed to be the girlfriend of the victim for six months, set the victim's house, located at the Aimablaagte residential area, on fire, resulting in the destruction of household appliances such as a fridge, television set and lounge suite on Saturday between 03h00 and 04h00.

The damaged items have an estimated value of N.dollars 28 000.

Her case was then postponed to 16 March 2020 for her to apply for Legal Aid and for further police investigations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency