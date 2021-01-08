A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs at Gobabis on Tuesday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the woman was arrested during a police operation.

She was allegedly found with 52 full mandrax tablets, 13 half mandrax tablets, seven quarter mandrax tablets, 20 grams of mandrax powder, 380 grams of cannabis (skunk) and 1 820 grams of cannabis, estimated at a total N.dollars 37 100, in her possession.

The police also reported that a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man at Corridor 13 in the Aminuis Constituency on Monday.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested.

Source: Namibia Press Agency