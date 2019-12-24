A 27-year-old man was arrested at Ongwediva on Friday for allegedly contravening section 90 (a) of the Customs and Excise Act 20 of 1998 for possession or trading in illicit goods.

A statement issued to Nampa today by the Namibian Police said the police empowered with a search warrant on illegal trading of petrol and diesel conducted a search at a guest house in Ongwediva.

During the search the police found and seized four 20-litre containers full of petrol worth about N.dollars 1 100 and a number of empty petrol containers.

It is alleged that the fuel was smuggled from Angola.

Investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency