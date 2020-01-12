A 28-year-old man died when he was hit by a vehicle allegedly driven by an unlicensed driver at Karibib on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator for Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the accident occurred around 17h45 in Kasinga Street.

Iikuyu said it is alleged that the suspect took the Toyota pick-up with Tsumeb registration while the lawful driver was resting.

The suspect allegedly drove recklessly in Kasinga Street and hit a Jetta which was being repaired, injuring four men who were repairing the car, including the car owner.

One of the four people working on the car was Masen Awaseb, who died in the accident.

The 22-year-old suspect allegedly fled, but then handed himself over at the Karibib Police Station Saturday morning and was detained. He will appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency