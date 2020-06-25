A 28-year-old woman allegedly burned to death inside her shack at Walvis Bay today.

The Namibian Police Force’s Erongo Region Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu in a police report issued today said the incident occurred around 05h00 in Brandberg Street, Kuisebmond.

Iikuyu said the deceased, identified as Christine Langani, was last seen around 01h30 today by her mother.

The Deputy Commissioner further said around 05h00, her neighbours were awoken by flames and started putting them out before the fire brigade arrived to assist.

Iikuyu added that the body was taken to Walvis Bay Police mortuary for a post-mortem.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of her death and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency