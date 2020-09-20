A 29-year-old man from Havana informal settlement in Windhoek was allegedly shot dead early yesterday morning when he tried to come to the aid of his sister who was being sexually assaulted in her shack.

A police report issued yesterday by Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said the man was allegedly shot by the suspect who raped his sister when he rushed to her shack to help her after she screamed. He died on the scene.

It is alleged that the 22-year-old woman was asleep in her shack with her boyfriend, 34, when the suspect broke in around 01h00, pointed a gun at them and raped the victim.

“It is alleged that before leaving the room, the suspect demanded money and cellphones but there was no money and he got away with a phone belonging to the female victim,” the police said.

Shikwambi said the incident is similar to another one that happened in the same area a few days ago when two suspects broke into a shack of a woman and her two daughters and raped one of the minor girls, before robbing them of their belongings.

While investigations continue, she urged the public to be vigilant and come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Source: Namibia Press Agency