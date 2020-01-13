A 29-year-old man surrendered himself to the police at Oshakati after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a stick, leading to her death at Omulathitu village in the Oshana Region's Okatana Constituency yesterday.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole-Ashiyana of the Namibian Police Force's Public Relations Office in the Oshana Region told Nampa today that the incident took place at the village in the victim's bedroom at around 00h00.

The identity of the suspect has been withheld on the grounds that he is yet to appear before a court of law.

Shikole-Ashiyana said what led to the assault and subsequent killing is unknown and that investigation into the matter continues.

The deceased, whose age is unknown, has been identified as Martha Frans Simon. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency