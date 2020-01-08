A 31-year-old man arrested last week Friday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman in Nkurenkuru's Kanyenga location, was denied bail when he made his first appearance in the Kahenge Periodic Court on Wednesday.

Paulus Baroka Nghiyalwa, appeared before Magistrate Barry Mufana on two charges of rape and common assault and was informed of his right to either apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Ministry of Justice's Legal Aid Directorate, acquire the services of a private lawyer or conduct his own defence.

His case was postponed to 12 March 2020 to allow the accused to acquire the services of a legal representative and for further police investigations.

Public Prosecutor, Godfrey Shivolo appeared for the State.

It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim with his bare hands first and thereafter pulled her forcefully into his tent where he had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

