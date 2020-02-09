33-year-old man is set to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Friday

A 33-year-old man is set to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court tomorrow after he allegedly stabbed and killed a 41-year-old man here on Friday.

Namibian Police Force's ||Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa today that the deceased has been identified as Jan Hoffman.

The incident happened around 213 on Friday at the Koppieslaagte residential area.

It is alleged that the two who are believed to be friends were drinking ginger beer together and when the suspect confronted the deceased over his meat the deceased took earlier, a quarrel broke out between them, in which the deceased insulted the suspect, said Mubebo.

Out of rage, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased once on the left side of his chest, leading to his death on the spot.

Source: Namibia Press Agency