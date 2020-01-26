A 34-year-old man has been arrested at Stampriet for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in her home in the early hours of yesterday.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator for Hardap, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa the incident allegedly occurred in the Rykmansdorp residential area between midnight and 01h50.

It is alleged that the victim and her two brothers were left home by their mother Friday night. While they were asleep, the suspect entered the house and allegedly raped the victim, who was sleeping on the bed. Her two brothers were sleeping on the floor on a mattress, Hauwanga said.

The boys woke up when they heard their sister crying and reportedly spotted the suspect as he was leaving.

He is expected to make his first appearance in the Aranos Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency