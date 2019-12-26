35 year-old man killed on Christmas Day in Kavango East

A 35 -year-old man died on the spot after he was allegedly stabbed on the left side of his chest by a 24-year-old man at Cwa village in the Kavango East Region on Wednesday

Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator in the region, Chief Inspector Detective, Edwald Kavara told Nampa on Thursday.

He said it is alleged that the deceased was stabbed with an Okapi knife by the suspect after having an argument at a shebeen.

Kavara said both of them, the suspect and deceased are from the same village and the cause of the argument is still unknown.

His body was transported to Ndiyona hospital where he was certified dead on arrival by the doctor. The suspect has been arrested and he is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate Court on Friday, said the acting crime investigations coordinator.

The deceased was identified as Mangundu Shivambo and his next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated matter, a 37 �year-old man was admitted to the Andara hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by an unknown vehicle at Omega along the Trans- Caprivi Highway.

Kavara said the man, who was identified as Poniso Sherenyi, tried to cross the road when an unknown hit vehicle bumped him, sustaining serious injuries.

He said the victim's condition is too critical and investigations into the matter continue.

The acting crime investigations coordinator further added with great concern regarding shebeen owners that are still going beyond their operating hours, urging them to operate within their licensed hours and not to go beyond.

He said any bar owner found exceeding his/her trading hours will be taken to task and be charged accordingly but first, the culprits will be warned but failure to comply, they will face the consequences.

We normally do our rounds around 12 o'clock to see if there are any bars operation beyond their trading hours. When we find that a bar owner or their bartender has exceeded their trading hours, we normally give them a warning but if they will defy our warning, they will face the consequences, especially during new year's eve, he warned.

Source: Namibia Press Agency