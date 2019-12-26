35 year-old man killed on Christmas Day in Kavango East

A 35-year-old man died on the spot after he was allegedly stabbed in his chest by a 24-year-old man at Cwa village in the Kavango East Region on Wednesday.

Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator in the region, Detective Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara told Nampa today that the deceased was allegedly stabbed with an okapi knife after an argument erupted between him and the suspect.

The reason behind the argument is still unknown and both men are from the same village, he said.

His body was transported to Ndiyona hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival by the doctor, he added.

He was identified as Mangundu Shivambo and his next of kin have been informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency