A 36-year-old man died in an accident on the road between Ongwediva and Oshikuku on Monday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police on Tuesday said a Volkswagen with Oshakati registration which was headed towards Oshikuku, hit a Toyota sedan around 230.

The driver of the Corolla, 36-year-old Samuel Iyambo from Oshikuku, died on the scene, while 31-year-old Anita Nicodemus sustained injuries and was taken to the Oshakati State Hospital.

The 24-year-old man driver of the Volkswagen sustained injuries and was treated at Ongwediva Medipark Hospital.

Iyambo's next of kin were informed.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency