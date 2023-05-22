395 diamond stones seized in Lucapa

National Police seized 395 diamond stones of several carats on Sunday in the municipality of Lucapa, eastern Lunda Norte province, ANGO has learnt.

The diamonds were in the possession of two national citizens, aged between 24 and 54 years old, who were detained during a micro-operation conducted in Calonda area.

The citizens were preparing to travel to Lunda Sul province to sell the diamonds.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)