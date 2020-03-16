A 40-year-old Namibian male died yesterday after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a 26-year-old man at Aranos in the Hardap Region.

In an interview with Nampa yesterday, Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay, said the incident happened at about 16ho0 at Erf 09, Nuwerus location.

“It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the deceased once on the left side of his chest with a knife after an argument over N.dollars 5 worth of home-made alcoholic beverage (tombo) and the deceased died on the spot,” Clay said.

The deceased was identified as Thomas Angula and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

The suspect, whose name is known but is withheld pending his court appearance, was arrested.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency