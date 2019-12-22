A 41-year-old man died instantly on Saturday after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned on the D1088 gravel road west of Gibeon in the Hardap region.

Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga informed Nampa today that the accident involving a white Toyota Hilux double cab with registration number N1890M, occurred around 21h30 on the gravel road between Gibeon and Farm Rietkuil.

It is alleged that the driver who was heading to Gibeon lost control of the vehicle while in a curve causing its rear left wheel to fall off and the vehicle rolling three times before it landed back on its wheels next to the road, Hauwanga said.

Eight people including the driver were on board at the time of the incident of which five male persons were seriously injured and were all rushed to the Mariental State Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Hans Swartbooi and his next of kin have been informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency