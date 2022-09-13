A 43-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a wire in a sleeping room at the Five Rand informal settlement at Okahandja on Friday morning.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the deceased has been identified by her close relatives as Lovisa Haimbwiti.

Mbeha said it is alleged Haimbwiti and her husband had an argument at about 20h00 in their living room.

“Allegedly, Haimbwiti left the living room first and headed to a separate room in the same house, where she spent the night,” said Mbeha.

Her husband allegedly also went to another room on that Thursday night, where he slept,' Mbeha stated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency