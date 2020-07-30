5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works with Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei International Cloud & AI Business Dept, delivered a speech 5G + Cloud + AI: Power New ICT Infrastructure. Ms. Shi said, “Industry customers have prominent requirements for cloud-based and intelligent office and production systems. Carriers need to build their own or collaborate with others to introduce cloud and AI capabilities as soon as possible. This will help drive the readiness of their 5G operation and business to achieve 5G commercial success.”

Hu Zhiqiang, General Manager of the Cloud Computing Branch of China Telecom. Mr. Hu said, “Huawei’s partnership with China Telecom has lasted many years. We have completed multiple success cases using innovative 5G, cloud, and AI products that have helped achieve win-win results with our customers. China Telecom knows that cloud-network synergy is the core of the new ICT infrastructure, and has developed e-Cloud featuring premium capabilities.”

5G business success requires not only investment in networks, but also 5G operation and business readiness.

In terms of 5G operation readiness, 5G brings new challenges to traditional operation support platforms as well as carriers’ internal service platform. Not only will the quantity and complexity of call detail records and network and service management greatly increase, but the processing capability required by services will increase dramatically. In addition, the operation support platform needs to match service processes of different industries. The platform that mainly serves the end customer needs to be upgraded to cover all scenarios of consumers and enterprise customers.

In terms of 5G business readiness, end-to-end solutions are required to enable digital transformation in various industries. In addition to connectivity, the requirements for cloud-based and intelligent office systems and production systems of industry customers must be considered. Operators need to build their own networks or cooperate with partners to build comprehensive capabilities of connectivity, cloud, and AI to facilitate the business success of 5G.

Huawei will work with carriers to build new ICT infrastructure that runs on 5G, cloud, and AI technologies and architecture innovation.

Cloud: HUAWEI CLOUD has launched a Carrier Partner Program. In-depth cooperation is crucial to delivering new technologies, capabilities, and applications on the cloud to customers quickly and efficiently, as well as improving the competitiveness of carriers in serving enterprises’ digital transformation. In addition, HUAWEI CLOUD shares the ecosystem of the cloud market to explore the implementation practices of 5G, cloud, and AI in the industry.

AI: Huawei provides full-stack, all-scenario AI solutions comprising underlying hardware, operator development tools, AI application development frameworks, development platforms, and application enablement. Carriers are able to build AI capabilities on Huawei Atlas series products or directly use AI services on HUAWEI CLOUD.

IT infrastructure: Huawei's server FusionServer Pro provides carriers with a faster, stronger, and smarter system-level architecture, meeting the requirements of exponential growth of computing power. With the innovative FlashLink algorithm and SmartMatrix architecture, Huawei OceanStor Dorado series, OceanStor Pacific series, and FusionCube help carriers cope with new challenges in different data scenarios and promote the upgrade of data infrastructure in all service scenarios.

For more information about the Better World Summit 2020, please visit the website.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1221759/Huawei.jpg