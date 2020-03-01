A 60-year-old Angolan man died after he was allegedly bitten by a snake in the Omusati Region today.

Inspector Linekela Shikongo of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Community Affairs office in the region confirmed the incident to Nampa today.

Shikongo identified the deceased as Katupo Munembome, adding that he was declared dead upon his arrival at Outapi District Hospital, where he was transported after the bite.

According to Shikongo, the [unknown] snake bit Munembome while he was sleeping at a cattle post at Otjimanangombe village in the Ruacana Constituency at around 07h27.

Munembome is from Okadhandu village in neigbouring Angola and was employed at Otjimanangombe as a domestic worker.

The body was transported to Okahao Police Mortuary for the post-mortem to be conducted, Shikongo said.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency