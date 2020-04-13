70 arrested for violating lockdown regulations

The law enforcement agencies has arrested 70 people between 5 and 11 April 2020 for violating various lock down regulations countrywide.

A police weekly report issued on Sunday by Namibian Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi indicates. It shows that the highest number of arrests were recorded in Omusati region with 22 people apprehended, Ohangwena region recorded 15 arrests, //Karas region 9 while Erongo region recorded 7 arrests. And the rest of regions recorded below 7 arrests.

The most violated regulation is the prohibition of relating to certain operations and closure of certain businesses, with 21 people arrested and Ohangwena region is topping with 7 arrests.

Another regulation violatated mostly is the failure to stay within the place of residence without lawful justification.

The police also issued fines to 158 people for the same offences countrywide and the amount is at the total of N.dollars 31700.

Source: Namibia Press Agency