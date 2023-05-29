72% of the country to have electricity access by 2050

More than 6.4 million families may have access to electricity by 2050 in order to achieve 72 percent of electrification goal, according to the Long-Term Strategy (ELP Angola – 2050).

The goals show the country's electrification rate increase from 43% in 2022 to 53% in 2030 and 72% by 2050.

In terms of renewable energies (including hydroelectric), the percentage of energy supply that, since 2022, is around 56% will increase to 70%, by 2030, and 94%, in 2050.

While that of thermal source will rise from 6.0%, attained in 2022, to 12.4% in 2030 and 32.9% by 2050.

With this strategy, states the document, the Government intends to ensure sustainable, efficient and inclusive energy sector that supports development, boosts economic growth and attracts large-scale private investment.

The ELP predicts that the demand for electricity in Angola will increase more than five times by 2050, and indicates that it is essential to ensure a sustainable system, making tariffs converge to the real cost of the system, reducing losses and attracting private investment in scale, to finance the growth.

The aim is to unlock economic growth in Angola, building a resilient economy that benefits all citizens

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)