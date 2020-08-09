A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth yesterday morning at Keetmanshoop.

The Namibian Police Force regional crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday that the deceased, identified as Antonio Henry Fritz, was found hanging from the veranda roof with a cloth around his neck.

The deceased was found around 05h30 yesterday morning at the deceased’s family house in the Krolein residential area.

‘The victim was found by his grandfather at the time he was doing morning inspection and no suicide note was left behind by the victim,’ said Mubebo.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

Meanwhile, three men aged 29, 33 and 34 are expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the were allegedly found in possession of six boxes of YES cigarettes.

According to Mubebo, the three men were arrested on Friday between 20h00 and 21h00 near Felix Camp site at Noordoewer.

Source: Namibia Press Agency