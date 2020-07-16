A 22-year-old man allegedly commits suicide

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court’s police holding cells yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Desmond Khairabeb.

Khairabeb was arrested yesterday for allegedly failing to heed a court order that was issued to him in January this year by the same court on a charge of assault through threatening.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa in an interview Khairabeb was out on bail and was accompanied to the court by his father.

“The female complainant in the case told the court Khairabeb was still threatening her verbally and sometimes through text messages, yet the court had ordered him in January this year not to do it,” said Mbeha.

The court then decided to re-arrest Khairabeb for violating the January 2020 order and cancelled his bail.

Khairabeb was locked inside a police holding cell at the magistrate’s court, where he allegedly committed suicide.

Around 11h30, an inmate who was in the same holding cell block found his body hanging from the burglar bars of the toilet.

The police officers in court and his father who was still waiting at the court were informed and Khairabeb’s body was removed.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency