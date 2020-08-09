A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was allegedly arrested with drugs worth N.dollars 38 250 at Noordoewer yesterday.

The Namibian Police Force’s regional crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, told Nampa today that the suspect was arrested on Saturday morning around 06h30 at the Exention 3 residential area at the settlement during a police search.

The police seized 135 kilograms of stunk valued at N.dollars 30 450, 50 full mandrax tablets valued at N.dollars 6 000, 15 half mandrax tablets valued at N.dollars 900, 30 quarter of mandrax tablets valued at N.dollars 900.

Further Mubebo said the 23-year-old suspect will also appear in court on another drug charge after he was allegedly found in possession of illicit cigarettes, being 70 packs of YES cigarettes valued at N.dollars 2 040.

Meanwhile the police at the settlement also arrested a 27-year-old man after he was allegedly found with 35 grams of cannabis and 15 quarters of mandrax tablets valued at N.dollars 850.

Source: Namibia Press Agency