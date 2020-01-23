A 25-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his shack after stabbing and killing his girlfriend near Karasburg in the ||Kharas Region yesterday afternoon.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa yesterday that the man has been identified as Henry Granual Grasveld while the 17-year-old girlfriend has been identified as Bianca Junita Rooi.

Mubebo said the incident happened at Haib settlement some 40 kilometres south-west of Karasburg between 13h00 an 14h00 on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the boyfriend stabbed the girlfriend with a knife on the back of the neck after an argument erupted between them. When he realised that the lady is dead he (boyfriend) went to his shack where he hanged himself, said Mubebo.

The families of both deceased persons have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency