A 27-year-old man is allegedly found in possession of cannabis worth N.dollars 110 000

A 27-year-old man was arrested at Grootfontein on Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of cannabis worth N.dollars 110 000.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha yesterday said the suspect faces a charge of dealing in prohibited substances or alternatively, possession of cannabis.

Mbeha said the man was arrested by police officers who were conducting regular street patrols in Grootfontein’s Omulunga residential area when the three bags of cannabis weighing 11.1 kilogrammes were found.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court this week while police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency