A 31-year-old man died after he was run over by a passing vehicle on Friday night near Bethanie in the ||Kharas Region.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa today that the deceased has been identified as Jan Blom.

The accident occurred around 20h30, at the Goageb T-junction.

He said the deceased was on his way to a funeral in Bethanie from Rosh Pinah and he was waiting for a relative to pick him up when the incident occurred.

“The driver, who was driving a TransNamib bakkie, was travelling to Keetmanshoop after dropping off a colleague at Jakkalskop, when the man suddenly crossed the road,” said Mubebo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency