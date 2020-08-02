A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope on Friday night at farm Grysholte in the Tses area of the ||Kharas Region.

Namibian Police Force regional crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa today that the incident happened around 21h35.

The deceased identified as Andries Filander allegedly hanged himself with a rope at the house he was residing at, at the time, he said.

Mubebo added that the deceased is originally from farm Houmoed also in the Tses area.

No suicide note was found and the deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency