A 57-year-old man died at the Port of Walvis Bay yesterday morning after he was run over by a truck, while in the process of jump-starting it together with his colleagues.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report issued to Nampa on Saturday said the deceased was employed by Grindrod Namibia Stevedoring, a third-party service provider to shipping lines at the Port of Walvis Bay.

It is alleged that the deceased and his two colleagues were jump-starting an imported truck that was offloaded from the vessel at the Port of Walvis Bay at around 08h30.

In the process, the deceased was in front of the truck using a big battery to jump-start the vehicle, while his 32-year-old colleague was behind the steering wheel, when the truck suspected to have been a gear, jumped forward, knocked him down and ran over him.

He passed away at the scene, the police further alleged. The deceased was identified as Moses Uiseb and his next of kin have been informed.

