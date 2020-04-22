A case was laid against attendees of the Swapo Party 60th anniversary at parliament gardens on Sunday, Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has said.

According to a media statement availed to Nampa yesterday, Shikwambi said that the case was opened for Contravening of Regulation 5(3) read with Sub regulation (1) and Regulations 1 and 18 of The State of Emergency COVID-19 regulations, 2020 (Proclamation 9 of 2020) as amended by Proclamation 13 of 2020 on Public Gathering on Sunday at about 12H00.

The complainant is member of Landless People Movement (LPM) Utaara Mootu and the witness is Manuel Ngaringombe, the Secretary-General of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) in the case docket registered, CR213/04/2020.

It is alleged that the suspects facilitated, instigated and or organized a public gathering during the period of Lockdown.

The suspects in the matter are the Swapo Party Officials who allegedly gathered to mark the 60th Anniversary for the founding of the Swapo party,” Shikwambi said.

