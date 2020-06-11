A gardener on trial for robbing and killing a 78-year-old man in Swakopmund in 2017 was found guilty

A gardener on trial for robbing and killing a 78-year-old man in Swakopmund in August 2017, was found guilty as charged in the High Court here today.

Murder accused Unaaro Mbemukenga, 27, was found guilty on the charges of murder with direct intention to kill and robbery with aggravating circumstances in connection with the incident that led to the death of Swakopmund resident Manfred Karel Hartmann at his house on 17 August 2017.

Judgement was handed down by High Court Judge Orben Sibeya, who said initially, Mbemukenga pleaded guilty to killing and robbing the pensioner during his second appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court shortly after arrest.

“During the pointing out of the crime scene, Mbemukenga admitted to killing, robbing and assaulting the deceased. His cap was also found alongside the deceased’s body in the bathroom of the deceased’s house. Furthermore, Mbemukenga was found in possession of the properties he stole from the deceased,” Judge Sibeya stated while handing down the judgement.

According to the judge, Mbemukenga’s evidence before court that he was not involved in the incident is false.

Source: Namibia Press Agency