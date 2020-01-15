A legal battle over the use of the electronic voting machines and the results of the November 2019 Presidential Election is expected to begin in the Supreme Court

A legal battle over the use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the results of the November 2019 Presidential Election is expected to begin in the Supreme Court here on Friday.

Ockert Jansen, a senior official in the Office of the Judiciary, confirmed this to Nampa upon enquiry today, saying the hearing of the legal dispute over the use of the EVMs and the presidential election results is expected to kick-off in the Supreme Court on Friday morning at about 09h00.

The Supreme Court on 31 December 2019 set down Friday, 17 January 2020, as the date on which the case will be heard.

In the matter, five candidates who contested the November 2019 Presidential election, including Independent Candidate, Dr Panduleni Itula, approached the Supreme Court to challenge both the use of the EVMs and outcome of the presidential election.

At the time, President Hage Geingob was declared as duly elected president.

The five applicants are claiming in their papers before the Supreme Court that the presidential election was allegedly rigged in the favour of Geingob.

Source: Namibia Press Agency