A lot needs to be done on SADC’s industrial developmental initiatives: Kabudi

Outgoing chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers, Palamagamba John Kabudi said a lot needs to be done on SADC’s industrial development initiatives.

Kabudi said this during the opening of the virtual council of ministers meeting held on Thursday.

In a statement made available to Nampa, the outgoing chairperson said despite the coronavirus pandemic, SADC was able to promote intra-trade in the region and beyond, by developing regional guidelines on harmonising and facilitated the cross-border transportation of goods across the region.

The implementation of the guidelines, Kabudi said, ensured the seamless flow of trade in the region as it mitigates the negative health impacts brought by COVID-19 in which he noted that through its collective resolve, the region remains better saved.

He said during Tanzania’s chairpersonship, the formulation of Post 2020 Agenda was finalized which culminated in the draft of Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) Blueprints.

“The Post 2020 Agenda builds on the achievements and lessons of the inaugural regional strategic plan, the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan – 2005-2020, and also reorient the SADC regional vision 2050 to speak to the continental developmental Agenda 2063,” explained Kabudi.

The council’s outgoing chairperson further stressed that the strategies reflect on developments in technology and the geopolitics of migration noting that Industrialisation remains the core of SADC’s integration agenda premised on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015 -2063.

“No doubt, our region has made some progress in the economic integration of the region. However, to be in line with SADC objective to promote sustainable and equitable socio-economic growth and development, more need to be done on SADC industrial development initiative,” he said.

Kabudi further said that with the current crisis, SADC gets an opportunity to advance industrialisation, economic diversification and intra-SADC trade as “new economies” or new industries emerge, for example, the pharmaceutical industries and other relevant industries.

“It is, therefore, crucial for all member States to provide an enabling environment that nurtures and promotes business development,” the outgoing chairperson urged.

The Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan -RISDP 2020-30 provides a coherent and comprehensive ten-year development agenda on social, economic, peace, security, political and governance issues which also outlines the global, continental and regional context around which the strategy was developed.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY