A man, his wife and their two children died last night after they were struck by an unknown vehicle along a stretch of the Trans-Caprivi Highway in Rundu.

Detective Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara confirmed to this news agency on the scene that the incident involved a family of four members - who were hit by the oncoming vehicle at Ndama location.

It is suspected that the family was crossing the road at around 21h00 when the unknown driver crashed into them and fled the scene, the Namibian Police Force acting crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East explained.

Three of the victims died on the scene while the fourth succumbed to injuries later at the Rundu State Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased currently are at the Rundu hospital mortuary.

Police are investigating the matter.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY