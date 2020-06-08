A man on trial in the High Court here for allegedly killing his girlfriend

An attempt by the man on trial in the High Court here for allegedly killing his girlfriend, an International University of Management student in 2017, failed today.

Victor Elia, 37, allegedly killed Iyaloo Hainghumbi, whose body was discovered near the B1 road between Windhoek and Okahandja on 14 January 2017.

The attempt by Elia failed when his urgent application for discharge was dismissed by Acting High Court Judge Eileen Rakow on the grounds that there is evidence before court showing that he has a case to answer to in the matter.

“You will be put on your defence to enable the State representative to cross-examine you. In the result, your application for discharge is dismissed,” said the acting judge in her ruling.

Elia, shortly after the closing of the prosecution’s case on Tuesday last week, brought an urgent application before court in which he asked presiding Acting High Court Judge Rakow to set him free, claiming the State so far did not present any prima facie evidence linking him to the alleged murder.

State Advocate Salomon Kanyemba disagreed saying overwhelming evidence by State witnesses showed he was indeed in telephonic contact with the deceased prior to her death and also the last person seen in her company while she was alive.

The matter was postponed to 20 July 2020 for the defence case.

Source: Namibia Press Agency