A man who was involved in a hit-and-run accident

The man who was involved in a hit-and-run accident that led to the deaths of four people, was on Thursday denied bail when he made a brief appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court.

Vensislaus Mutero, 49, appeared before Magistrate Hellen Olaiya on four charges of culpable homicide. He also faces charges of failure to render assistance to the victims and not handing himself over to the police as he fled the scene.

Bail was denied due to the seriousness of the offences, because it would not be in the public interest, because it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice and for his own safety since there is public uproar because of the accident, according to the investigating officer.

His case was postponed to 09 April 2020 to allow for further police investigations.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running over a family of four - 44-year-old Petrus Haingura; Patricia Haingura, 38; Philip Haingura aged five and Belindine Haingura, aged one.

