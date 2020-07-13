A ruling in a legal battle between prominent local defence lawyer and the Law Society of Namibia is expected to be made public in the High Court

A ruling in a legal battle between prominent local defence lawyer, Sisa Namandje, and the Law Society of Namibia (LSN), is expected to be made public in the High Court on Friday.

Initially, High Court Judge Herman Oosthuizen, who is presiding over the matter, was scheduled to give his ruling on 24 July 2020.

However, a senior official in the Office of the Judiciary, Ockert Jansen today officially confirmed to Nampa that the judgement on the legal tussle between the lawyer and the LSN will now be handed down on 17 July 2020.

In this legal showdown, the LSN wants the court to issue an order directing lawyer Namandje to open up his financial records for their ongoing investigations, but he is allegedly not cooperating with the body.

On his part, Namandje is fighting off the LSN in an attempt to clear his name over the accusations regarding his role in the alleged Fishrot corruption scandal that led to the arrest of two former senior Cabinet ministers – Bernhardt Esau and Sacky Shanghala.

Swapo elects district leaders at Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Okakarara

Swapo Party district members at Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Okakarara on Sunday held their internal political party conferences where they elected district coordinators, mobilisers and treasurers at the respective towns.

Swapo’s Otjozondjupa regional coordinator, Susan Hikopua in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the newly-elected district leaders are expected to serve for the next five years.

The politician said the region had an instruction from the central committee of Swapo to renew mandates of the six political districts in the region which has been pending since October 2019.

The six districts which had pending and incomplete renewals, and were instructed to restructure their district leadership positions before end of July this year are Omatako, Okahandja, Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Tsumkwe.

Hikopua said in October 2019, some Swapo Party members in those districts disputed outcomes of their elective conferences after they claimed to have observed serious irregularities.

On Sunday afternoon at Otjiwarongo, Swapo members convened an elective conference where they elected Imms Namaseb as the district coordinator.

Shipora Kamati was elected mobiliser, while Albert Kasemba is the district treasurer.

Otavi district also held its conference on Sunday and delegates there re-elected Elizabeth Shinana as coordinator, Erickson Nengwanya was also re-elected to the position of district mobiliser and Ernst Gaoab also returned to his position as district treasurer.

Swapo members in Okakarara elected Collen Ngujapeua as the coordinator, Fransiska Hamukwaya as district mobiliser and Tjatjitirani Kandukira as treasurer.

Hikopua said Okahandja held its own conference on Thursday where Martha Kandiwapa Mwandingi was re-elected district coordinator with Betuel Tjaveondja also re-elected to the position of mobiliser and Hartlief Nangolo as new treasurer.

Tsumkwe district Swapo members convened Friday and re-elected Johannes Hausiku as the district coordinator and Renatte Swartbooi as mobiliser while Hacky Kxao Khami is the new treasurer.

“Omatako district still has disputes which we still need to resolve before the final district conference takes place,” Hikopua said.

Grootfontein’s political district is exempt from these renewals and only expected to hold its conference in 2021.

Source: Namibia Press Agency